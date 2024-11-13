King Charles III can't have any ‘unilateral discussions’ with Prince Harry until Prince William is ‘in agreement’

Prince William must accept terms with King Charles III before holding any discussions with Prince Harry, per a royal insider. A royal insider reveals that Prince William needs to accept terms with King Charles III before any discussions with Prince Harry can occur. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

The Daily Beast reports indicate that the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales are currently not on speaking terms, with their relationship strained in recent years due to the Sussexes’ repeated public critiques of the Royal Family.

Royal author Robert Hardman told the Daily Beast that King Charles's cancer diagnosis had prompted the king and his courtiers to confront the “fragility” of his life. However, Charles has drawn strength from his “strong sense of spirituality,” which has left him all “buoyed up.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry spends a fair amount of time ‘battling old demons’, expert claims

“Whatever the King does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement,” Hardman explained.

“Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process. People keep asking about the King’s feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity.”

“It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody,” he added.

Rift between Royal brothers is now beyond repair

One of the major obstacles to a possible reunion between the brothers is reportedly Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which includes personal details about his relationships with various members of the Royal Family, including William and his wife, Kate Middleton. Hardman commented that the publication of Spare “breached trust” with William.

“The bond between the brothers historically runs deep. While we don’t see the full picture, we know they’re both very private. Some might wonder why Harry wrote a book [Spare] if he values privacy, but there’s still much they keep private,” Hardman told Daily Beast.

ALSO READ| Prince William and Kate Middleton's tender moments at Festival of Remembrance: Body language revealed

“This is why William was upset by the book—not because of specific depictions, but because of the breach of trust. Things that happened between the siblings were made public, which is a huge deal for someone who values privacy like William.”