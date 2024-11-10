Prince William and Kate Middleton's tender moments at Festival of Remembrance: Body language revealed

As clips emerge from the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, of Prince William adoringly holding Kate Middleton’s waist, body language suggests that the royal couple “can't keep their hands off each other”. The event was Kate’s first high-profile appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer. Prince William and Kate Middleton displayed affectionate body language at the Festival of Remembrance, with moments of mutual support and care. (Photo by Chris J RATCLIFFE / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Kate Middleton broke huge royal protocol with cancer update video: ‘Filmed by cameraman from…’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s affectionate appearance

Princess of Whales was seen gently rubbing her husband’s lower back just before entering the venue to honour the servicemen and women. The royal couple gave several such adorable moments as they shared glances and whispered to each other, displaying “mutual affection”. Judi James, the body language expert, revealed how the Princess showed “maternal concern” for “frail” King Charles, as reported by Daily Mail.

Footage from yesterday evening showed Prince William gently placing his hand on Princess Kate's upper waist and back as they entered a famous music hall in London, displaying a tender and affectionate moment. James told the media outlet that the royal couple indicated they “couldn't keep their hands off each other” suggesting they will be “far more open about showing the strength of their love”.

She explained, “For a couple that usually limits their touch rituals or PDAs to one or two per appearance, this brief arrival walk to greet their hosts contained an ongoing volley of affectionate, loving and mutually protective touches, glances and truncated hugs.”

James continued, “The cliche ‘They couldn't keep their hands off each other’ really does apply here and this behaviour between the couple answers a question that has been hanging since the very romantic, openly loving video they released to update on Kate's health.”

The expert added, “This glimpse already suggests an upgrade in their PDAs, which in turn should suggest they will now be far more open about showing the strength of their love after keeping their emotions rather under wraps in a bid to avoid the kind of attention William's mother Princess Diana suffered from.”

Ms James explained that when Prince William quickly moved to stand by Princess Kate, and they both placed their hands on each other's waists, it showed their mutual support, care, and affection for each other. She continued, “He seems to glance at her face lovingly and when her arm drops he places his own around her as they stand with their heads close. This is followed by two more hands placed on Kate's back, with an almost endless ritual of PDAs.”

Also Read: Prince Harry's memoir recounts his encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is awaiting his trial in jail

Prince and Princess of Wales brings in an emotional wave

At the Festival of Remembrance yesterday, the Prince and Princess of Wales led the applause as the crowd honoured the families of fallen soldiers. Military personnel placed roses to remember those who died in Afghanistan, with Ben O'Donnell, the son of the late Warrant Officer Gary O'Donnell, placing the last flower. The crowd, including the Royals, stood in silent tribute with tear-filled eyes to honour those who sacrificed their lives for Britain.

As the tributes took place, Kate and William looked serious and respectful. When the applause began at the Royal Albert Hall, Ms James noted that it showed the Prince's "strong emotions." She told the news outlet, “Kate's beaming smiles when she arrived quickly converted to a more solemn expression as she stood to attention in the royal box next to her husband, with William wearing a deep frown to suggest strong emotions as he watched the service.”

She continued, “When William and Kate stood applauding the veterans of World War II it was clear Kate was becoming tearful. Her brows were raised and there were tears in her eyes, then in a later moment we could see her sucking her lips inward, which is a gesture of strong, suppressed emotion.”

James also divulged the “frail” without Queen Camilla as she fell ill with a “seasonal chest infection”. The expert added, “It was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk. Even when there were things happening on the stage we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern," as reported by Daily Mail