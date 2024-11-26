Wendy Williams health update: Talk show host ‘permanently incapacitated’ by dementia

Wendy Williams' tragic health update has been revealed in new court documents obtained by The US Sun. The attorneys for the former talk show host's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, said in the legal filing that Williams is “cognitively impaired” and “permanently incapacitated” by dementia. Wendy Williams is 'permanently incapacitated' by dementia according to court documents(Instagram)

Court docs reveal Wendy Williams' ‘tragic’ health update

The shocking admission was made by Morrissey's attorneys amid her battles with Lifetime over the documentary “Where is Wendy Williams?”. The document states that Williams, 60, is “an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

The filing further reads, “In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Wendy's] welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the 'Guardianship Proceeding'), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for [Wendy's] financial affairs."

Morrissey's legal team pleaded with the court to redact certain portions of the case about Williams' “health, familial relationships, and finances” in order to protect her privacy. “We respectfully request that the Court grant Plaintiff’s motion for limited redactions to protect non-public information from the Guardianship Proceeding that has been placed under seal by the court overseeing that proceeding,” the document adds.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

The Wendy Williams Show host was placed under guardianship in 2022 after being diagnosed with alcohol-related brain damage. Her diagnosis came during a rehab stay in Delray Beach, Florida, back in 2019. At the time, a neurologist sat down with her, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 23, and her then-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., 51, to break the tragic news. During her rare public outings in 2021, Williams was photographed in a wheelchair.

“The doctor explained to them that Wendy was suffering from alcohol-related brain damage. They told her that her alcohol abuse had done permanent damage to the layers in her brain,” a source previously told the outlet. Following this, Williams' guardian said in a statement to The US Sun, “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”