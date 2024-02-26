Where Is Wendy Williams? major revelations: Docuseries explores exploitation, relationships, and addiction

Step into the tumultuous world of Wendy Williams as Lifetime's gripping docuseries delves deep into the multifaceted aspects of her life. Just under 72 hours before the debut of Lifetime's two-part docuseries, the team representing the former talk show host revealed that she has received a diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). This new show, following the major revelation, might offer viewers a different perspective as they watch the show. Wendy Williams confronts health and financial worries in new documentary trailer.(X)

Where Is Wendy Williams? Now streaming on Lifetime

Titled Where Is Wendy Williams? this documentary offers an intimate exploration of exploitation, fractured relationships, and addiction. As viewers embark on this revealing journey, they are confronted with the complexities of Williams' personal struggles, shedding light on the challenges she has faced amidst the glare of the public eye. The first part of the documentary series debuted on Sunday and discussed Williams' 2022 placement under guardianship for finances, for which she now claims to have “no money.”

Where Is Wendy Williams? Review

Where Is Wendy Williams? takes us on a deeply personal journey alongside the former talk show host. Through heartfelt interviews, she courageously shares the ups and downs of her life. One of the most touching moments comes when she acknowledges how her struggle with alcohol affected her relationship with her son and loved ones. This series is a continuation of her 2021 documentary Wendy Williams: What A Mess, which delved into her public divorce, battles with mental health, and other major events in her life.

Where Is Wendy Williams? Big revelations

According to Wendy Williams' nephew, she nearly passed away in 2020

In 2020, DJ Boof, a friend and former coworker of Williams, talks about how she started to worry about her health as they were working together on a project and later Williams was hospitalised. Her nephew in the interview said, “ DJ Boof was there, and he called us crying, saying that she's going to die, and she needs help." Finnie adds that Williams received three blood transfusions, and “that's the only reason she's alive today.”

Williams never got her money

Another chilling revelation was when Wendy Williams discusses how, despite assurances from three doctors and a judge, her money is still with Wells Fargo. In May 2022, Wells Fargo asked for guardianship over Wendy, claiming she was incapacitated and being financially exploited. Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy's son, explains that his mother gave him power of attorney because the banks were leveling unfounded charges against the family. Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter, Jr. says in the doc, “As one can imagine, it’s not a cheap lifestyle. The court tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness. My mom has never been a cheap person, whether it’d be flying her back and forth on private planes or even paying for appointments, it was all under one American Express [card.]”

Williams was taken out of her family's custody

Kevin Jr. reveals that it had been eight months since he last saw his mother. Wendy had to appear before in May 2022 regarding Wells Fargo's request for financial guardianship. Kevin Jr. lost all personal and financial support after the guardianship was granted. Kevin Jr. responds that Wendy needs family support when asked if she needs a guardian. “The family side of the story hasn’t been told, so it’s kind of left this gray space of who’s really telling the truth of what’s really going on. I’ve always wanted the best for my mom,” Kevin said in docuseries. “I feel like the situation that she’s in right now isn’t really the best situation for her journey of trying to heal.” He added.