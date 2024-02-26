Emma Stone's viral reaction to losing Best Actress to Lily Gladstone at SAG Awards

The SAG Awards wrapped up on Saturday, February 2024, marking a significant moment for Hollywood as it resumed operations following the historically long SAG-AFTRA strike that rocked the entertainment industry the previous year. Among the highlights of the ceremony was Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, with its cast, including Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., receiving major accolades. However, it was an epic reaction that stole the spotlight. Lily Gladstone made history once again at award shows, with fellow actress Emma Stone expressing the utmost joy for her achievements. Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone in a still from Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things respectively.

Lily Gladstone wins Best Female Actor at SAG Awards

During the 30th Star Guild Awards ceremony, one of the most closely contested categories was Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Lily Gladstone, acclaimed for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, faced tough competition from Emma Stone's remarkable performance in Poor Things. Others in the competition were Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro and Margot Robbie for Barbie.

At the 2024 SAG Awards, Gladstone happily accepted the award, adding another win to her impressive streak. This victory meant a lot to her, as it reinforced her groundbreaking achievement as the first Indigenous woman to win in her category at the Golden Globes just the month before.

Emma Stone has the best reaction to losing Best Actress to Lily Gladstone

After Lily delivered a powerful acceptance speech, Emma's response to Lily's victory was equally touching. In a video that has since gone viral on X, Emma can be seen rising from her seat, enthusiastically applauding as Gladstone's win was announced.

“I love Emma Stone’s ecstatic reaction for Lily Gladstone after losing to her at the SAG Awards.” A fan wrote on X, appreciating Emma’s sportsman spirit. Another said, “When they find out these women aren’t enemies but colleagues”. Throughout the acceptance speech, all other nominees of the category were also seen hyping Lily.

Lily Gladstone’s powerful speech at SAG Awards 2024

As she accepted one of the biggest awards of the evening, Lily, with tears in her eyes, radiated elegance in a stunning red dress on the red carpet, delivering a deeply moving speech. "It's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living. That's the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories." She said.

Adding further, the Killers of the Flower Moon actress said, "It's so easy to distance ourselves. It's so easy to close off, to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility. Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard."