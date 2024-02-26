Is Jennifer Aniston engaged? FRIENDS star sparks rumours as she flaunts huge diamond ring

Speculations are rife as fans wonder if Jennifer Aniston, the beloved star of FRIENDS, has taken a big step in her love life. The 55-year-old actress has ignited engagement rumors after she was recently spotted sporting a huge diamond ring on her ring finger as she walked the red carpet of SAG Awards on Saturday. Jennifer Aniston has previously walked down the aisle with both Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, but unfortunately, neither marriage led to a happily ever after. Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the popular television sitcom, Friends.

Jennifer Aniston attends SAG Awards 2024

Being one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood, it's undeniable that any updates on her personal life draw considerable interest. Aniston attended the night filled with glitz and glamour in a dazzling silver gown. Although her acclaimed series The Morning Show received three nominations, the Murder Mystery star, unfortunately, missed out on winning the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, which went to Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown.

Jennifer Aniston, 55, fuels engagement speculations

As she posed for photos and snapped selfies, which quickly gained attention on social media, eagle-eyed fans noticed something quite extraordinary: she adorned her ring finger with a stunning diamond ring. Additionally, during her time on the red carpet, the star engaged in a playful exchange with actor Bradley Cooper. Later, the duo shared the stage to honour Barbra Streisand as she received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Regarding the engagement rumor, Jennifer has yet to address it.

Aniston previously discussed whether or not she would ever be married again after her two previous divorces in her 2022 interview with Allure. "I’d love a relationship. There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’” She said.

Jennifer Aniston’s complex love life

During Aniston and Pitt's marriage from 2000 to 2005, they were widely regarded as an A-list power couple, drawing significant public interest. However, their unexpected breakup took many by surprise. Pitt's subsequent relationship with Angelina Jolie became a major focus of media attention. Following her divorce from Pitt, Aniston was romantically linked with actor Vince Vaughn and singer John Mayer before finding love again with Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015. Sadly, their marriage ended in separation in 2018.