US SAG Awards mourn Korean actor Lee Sun Gyun, remembering his Parasite win

Last year, the Korean actor Lee Sun Gyun tragically passed away in a distressing incident. Known for his award-winning role in Parasite, he reportedly took his own life amidst a challenging drug trial, leaving a significant void in the industry. At the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards held on February 24th in Los Angeles, USA, a moment was dedicated to remembering actors who passed away in the previous year. Lee Sun Gyun(10 asia DB)

At the prestigious award ceremony, which saw the reunion of cast members from several beloved shows, a touching video tribute honored actors who had passed away in the previous year. Among those remembered was Lee Sun Gyun, celebrated for his memorable role in the acclaimed film Parasite. Notably, Lee Sun Gyun had previously experienced the joy of winning the Ensemble Award alongside his Oscar-winning film co-stars at the 2020 ceremony, sharing the stage with Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dm, and Lee Jung Eun.

British actress Naomi Watts said, “Last year, we lost many extraordinary actors. The absence of those who touched the world with their talent is deeply felt.”

Multiple award-winning film Parasite

In 2020, the Korean masterpiece Parasite stunned audiences by clinching the prestigious SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. This historic win marked the first time a foreign-language film had ever triumphed in this category. The Lee Sun Gyun starrer continued its remarkable run of success by winning four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Lee Sun Gyun’s death

For the unversed, Lee Sun Gyun, a South Korean mega star with a huge global fanbase, was discovered dead in his vehicle on December 23 of last year. Prior to his passing, he had been detained in October on charges of marijuana use and was under investigation by the police.