A Killer Paradox review: Binge or pass Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku’s Netflix crime-chase drama

Netflix's K-drama expansion continues with the gripping miniseries A Killer Paradox, starring the beloved Choi Woo Shik and the acclaimed Son Suk Ku. Already generating buzz from global audiences, the show has the potential to be a multi-season hit for the streaming giant fueled by overwhelmingly positive feedback. Let's dive into the initial impact of the 'endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.’ Netflix's K-drama expansion continues with the gripping miniseries A Killer Paradox, starring Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku(Netflix)

A Killer Paradox review

On February 9, 2024, Netflix unveiled its latest sensation, A Killer Paradox, drawing on the acclaimed talents of Parasite and My Liberation Notes. This riveting series plunges viewers into a world of intrigue and suspense, revolving around Lee Tang, portrayed by Choi Woo Shik, whose accidental involvement in a murder sets off a chain of thrilling events. As Tang discovers his unexpected ability to mete out justice to wrongdoers, he crosses paths with detective Jang Nan Gam, played by Son Suk Ku, whose animal-like instinct initiates an intense game of cat and mouse.

What’s good: Gone are the days of week-long waits! A Killer Paradox breaks free from the episodic release model, dropping all eight episodes at once. This binge-watching format aligns with trends in K-dramas, which are gradually exploring mature themes. While a bold move, it caters to global audiences craving diverse content.

What’s bad: The show's plotline bears an uncanny resemblance to Nam Joo Hyuk's Vigilante, which premiered earlier on Disney Plus. This similarity has raised some eyebrows, prompting questions about whether Netflix has pulled another My Life with the Walter Boys for The Summer I Turned Pretty.

A gist of the plotline

Based on the webtoon Sarinjaonangam by Kkomabi and directed by Lee Chang Hee, the drama centers on a young man who returns after completing his mandatory military service, feeling adrift without a sense of purpose. While dreaming of a working holiday in Canada's Rocky Mountains, he finds himself working a 4-10 shift at a convenience store. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when two drunk men enter one night, and one of them harasses him, flipping his world upside down.

Stream or skip A Killer Paradox?

Combining supernatural elements with Choi Woo Shik's vigilante character and a tense cat-and-mouse pursuit between Lee Tang and the relentless homicide detective, the series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As the protagonist discovers his uncanny ability to sense those who deserve to die, the fast-paced crime chase ensures there's never a dull moment. However, while the narrative initially grips with its evolving storyline, the eventual destination lacks the same excitement. While the first half thrills, the conclusion may fall short of expectations. Overall, the show is a fantastic recommendation for weekend binge, particularly if you're a fan of action thrillers.

A Killer Paradox IMDB reviews

“One of the best recent K-dramas Woo Shik nailed his role as usual and the second lead is soooo sexy You'll never feel bored while watching the drama. Spectacularly best drama Must watch!!”

“A man is so clumsy but so lucky . the brainwash made him justify his actions that he is a savior like an anti-hero. that his killings (as a psychopath) result to justice”

“It's just so unfair Lee Tang deserved better. He didn't want to end up killing him; though, he just didn't have a choice. It's practically self-defense somehow”