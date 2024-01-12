Parasite director Bong Joon-ho calls for investigation into Lee Sun-kyun's death: We want the results to be made public

Lee Sun-kyun, a renowned figure in the Korean entertainment industry, was found dead in his car on December 27. A new report from Variety stated that on Friday, Parasite director Boon Joon-ho led a press conference in Seoul and called for an inquiry into the police investigative process. (Also read: Lee Sun Kyun & drug charges: Why was Parasite actor under investigation) Bong Joon-ho and Lee Sun-kyun worked in Parasite.

What Bong Joon-ho said

At the press conference, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker said, "I demand that the authorities investigate. We demand that the police investigate whether there was any lapse in the security of the investigation from the moment the details of the deceased’s investigation were first exposed until two months later. We want to know if there was no individual media contact during the investigation, and we want the results to be made public so there is no doubt.” Lee gained international recognition for his performance in Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, for which he also won a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the ensemble.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The director added, “His three police appearances, from the simple reagent test to the negative test, were broadcast live to the media. Recordings of his incriminating statements were released to the media and public, and he made the tragic choice to end his life after a third 19-hour police summons." The event was held on the 19th floor of the Korea Press Center in Seoul’s central business district.

More details

Lee Sun Kyun's alleged use of illegal drugs was officially confirmed last year in October. It led to the initiation of an investigation. Hodu Entertainment, his agency, made it clear that they are evaluating the charges brought against him. He also issued a public apology referring to the case he was involved in. He said, “I would like to bow my head in apology to everyone who has trusted me and supported me all this time. As I delivered through my agency, my position is that I will faithfully participate in the investigation with an honest attitude. I feel very sorry for my family, who is currently suffering a lot. I will sincerely and truthfully answer [the questions] during the investigation.” He had denied any involvement with hard drugs and his test results were also negative.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, and celebrities updates all in one place