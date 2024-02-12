 Courteney Cox posts Friends clip ft. Matthew Perry on Jennifer Aniston's b'day - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / TV / Courteney Cox shares sweet birthday post for Jennifer Aniston with Friends clip featuring Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox shares sweet birthday post for Jennifer Aniston with Friends clip featuring Matthew Perry

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 12, 2024 11:05 PM IST

“Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips… I guess,” Courteney Cox wrote as she shares a scene from Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been close friends for decades now. The duo have shared several bittersweet moments from their personal lives together. As Aniston turned 55 on Sunday, Cox took to social media to wish her the best. In the sweet Instagram post, the Scream actress also shared one of her “favourite scenes” from the 1994 sitcom Friends, featuring Matthew Perry.

Actors Jennifer Aniston and director Courteney Cox attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Just Before I Go at ArcLight Hollywood on April 20, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer)
Courteney Cox's sweet message on Jennifer Aniston's birthday

In the “sweet” message shared on her official Instagram handle on February 11, Cox also expressed her love for her best friend. She even revealed her favourite nickname, which she loves to call Aniston. “Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips… I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute,” Cox wrote in reference to the Friends clip she posted.

In the clip, Rachel (Aniston) is speaking to Chandler (Perry) about her favourite seashell lamp that Monica (Cox) “accidentally” broke. Alongside the video, the Cougar Town star also shared two pictures of herself and Aniston. While one picture is a throwback from the duo's early days of acting career, the other appears to be a more recent photo.

Revealing the favourite name by which she calls Aniston, Cox added, “Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don’t know why I call her that…but I sure do love you,” Cox added. In response to her sweet tribute, the Horrible Bosses star wrote in the comment section, “You BROKE IT! I love you.”

Aniston recently had a brief reunion with another Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, who portrayed her on-screen friend and lover, Ross. The duo made a hilarious appearance in an Uber Eats advertisement for the Super Bowl LVIII. In the commercial, Aniston appeared to have forgotten that she had worked alongside Schwimmer for 10 years.

