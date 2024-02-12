Travis Kelce's first words to Taylor Swift after winning the Super Bowl were…

This real-life ‘Hallmark movie’ keeps giving. Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs won the fourth Super Bowl title. And now, the victory celebrations have rolled out dozens of photos of the game's biggest super fan with the star player himself. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance hit the headlines in September 2023. Since then, the Midnights songstress hasn't let any opportunity pass by to support her boyfriend visibly. There's no end to the flood of Swift-Kelce content that has taken over the internet, and it doesn't seem to be running out of fuel anytime soon either.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The big game was fuming with high-tension drama and action as the Chiefs went up against the San Francisco 49ers. Although the night's big winners reeled in a scoreless second quarter, they ultimately clinched the title in overtime.

Also read: Why Taylor Swift fans want her to ‘leave’ Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl?

When Kelce's pack beat the 49ers (25-22), the final whistle pulled the players' families and friends to the pitch.

Travis Kelce's first words to Taylor Swift after the big win

Videos show Travis' mother Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift walking together on the pitch. The much-awaited victorious moment relieved all sorts of tensions for the Chiefs and Kelce went on to meet his mother and girlfriend who'd just come down from the stands.

Making his way through the crowd and huddled groups of paps, Travis Kelce first hugged his mother. With adoration, fans noted Taylor Swift patiently waiting her turn behind Donna Kelce, who could be her potential future mother-in-law.

Though surrounded by cameras all around, Travis and Taylor's eyes were locked on to each other. The highly anticipated big moment was here. The Chiefs star came forward to hug Swift, but not before he called for her, “Come here girl”. The endearing PDA moment has been stuck in the minds of Swifties since then.

Moments later, the pair sealed the romantic victory hug with a kiss, much like what had happened at the Baltimore Ravens game. (The One Tree Hill Season 4 easter egg beckons itself - “Imagine a future moment in your life where all your dreams come true, you know? It's the greatest moment of your life and you get to experience it with one person. Who's standing next to you?”)

Imagine a simple friendship bracelet leading you up to this moment. There's a good reason why Swifties refer to Taylor and Travis as ‘America’s Sweethearts’. They are indeed living “the best rom-com” life ever.