Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all ‘heart-eyes’ at the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty: Point to each other during song

The Super Bowl mania is far from over, especially with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce going stronger than ever. From rebuffing the impossibility of the High School Musical track by travelling across several timezones after her own Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Swift finally made it to the Super Bowl game in time. Cheering on her jock beau Travis Kelce from the luxury suit he helped snag, Taylor was spotted with Kelce's family and a bunch of her friends like Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Taking another step toward living out their real-life romantic comedy, the pop icon-jock couple even channelled some strong A Cinderella Story vibes as they kissed after the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl win on Sunday.

Eventually, the IT Couple of America decided to ditch these borrowed romance tropes and tapped into a 'Love Story' fairly familiar to Taylor Swift fans from her album Fearless.

Watch Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic moment during the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty

Taylor and Travis were spotted pointing at each other when her song You Belong With Me started playing during the Super Bowl afterparty celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the San Francisco 49ers.

A remixed version of the Taylor Swift song started playing for a room filled with Chiefs supporters. Ironically, Swifties have often signalled at how the narrative plot of its music video called for Swift's character to be 'on the bleachers'. It's funny how her real life did a 180. Being one of the most influential pop stars of the present day, she's climbed so high that she's ditched the bleachers for an exorbitantly priced exclusive luxury suite.

Her love story with Travis seems to be going strong, especially since she was also seen walking hand-in-hand with the Chiefs tight-end's mother, Donna Kelce. Kelce and Swift have been vocally and visibly supportive of each other since they went public as a pair in love in September 2023. Just as Travis Kelce was spotted at Swift's concert, Taylor has been an extra supportive girlfriend and cheered on the NFL star through several games, despite the biggest game of all following right after her own show in Tokyo.