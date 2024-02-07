Taylor Swift in Tokyo: Day 1 highlights, new album updates, and the fan who left her job to attend Eras Tour

Swift-mania has hit Tokyo hard! Fans queued up from the early hours outside Tokyo Dome, eagerly awaiting the start of Swift's four-day extravaganza. Excited fans from all over the world gathered, including those from Taiwan, Australia, Thailand, the Philippines, and China. The excitement was palpable as fans decked out in Swift-themed attire and waited to witness their idol live in action. Singer Taylor Swift performs at her concert for the international "The Eras Tour" in Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon ATTENTION EDITORS - NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES. NOT FOR USE ON ANY PRINT OR ELECTRONIC MAIN COVER OF MAGAZINES. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.(REUTERS)

Swiftie super fan goes all out:

A dedicated Swiftie from Japan shocked the world by quitting her job just to follow Taylor Swift on her "Eras Tour." In an interview with CNN, she revealed her plans to attend a whopping 50 shows across four countries.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

When asked about quitting her job, she explained, “Yeah, actually, I'm taking a two-year break for going to her concert. So, I quit my job when she announced this Eras Tour.”

Taylor Swift's new album - The Tortured Poets Department:

During her first day of concert in Tokyo, Japan, Taylor Swift gave an interesting update to her fans. She said, "I told myself if I'm lucky enough to win anything tonight (the night she won her 13th Grammy for her album Midnights), I'm just gonna do it. I'm just gonna announce it. My backup plan was that I was gonna announce tonight in Tokyo!"

Addressing those who question her frequent album releases, the Lover singer responded, "Everyone’s like ‘why do you make so many albums?’ And I’m like, man because I love it! I love it so much! I’m having fun leave me alone."

"I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights…I’ve been working on it for about two years, I worked on it throughout the US tour…soon we’ll get to hear it together," Swift added and she is clearly as excited about the new album as her hardcore fans.

Eras Tour boosts Japan's economy:

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" isn't just a treat for fans; it's also a boon for Japan's economy. The tour's impact is expected to generate an impressive 34.1 billion yen ($229.6 million).

Moreover, Swift's concerts create what's known as the "Swift effect," leading to increased spending on travel, accommodation, dining, and merchandise. Tokyo, being one of the tour's limited stops in the Asia-Pacific region, stands to benefit significantly from this economic boost.

The Swift inflation effect:

Swift's influence extends beyond music, affecting economies worldwide. In Australia, her concerts have led to what economists jokingly call the "Taylor Swift inflation effect."

Fans adjust their spending habits to afford tickets and related expenses, contributing to a surge in local economies. Swift's tour is making history as the first to gross over $1 billion, with fans splurging on travel, accommodation, and more.

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl pit stop:

After wrapping up her Tokyo concerts, Swift will make a quick stop at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, from the VIP suites. Following that, she'll continue her tour in Australia, Singapore, and Europe. With the tour predicted to earn a staggering $2 billion overall, Swift's impact on both the entertainment industry and local economies is undeniable.

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" isn't just a concert series; it's a global phenomenon that's capturing the hearts of fans worldwide while also injecting vitality into local economies. From dedicated Swifties quitting their jobs to follow her to the economic boost her concerts bring, Taylor Swift continues to rewrite the playbook of entertainment economics one stage at a time.