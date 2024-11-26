Taylor Swift's major announcement ahead of final Eras Tour show leaves several Swifties frustrated as police arrest…

Taylor Swift has released a fresh batch of $16 “no view” tickets ahead of her final three gigs in Vancouver next month. Taylor Swift final Eras tour: Ticket scalpers, however, have already bought the tickets and are reselling them for over $1,000, prompting some Swifties to express their outrage after discovering that tickets were being resold for over $1,638.(AP)

Considering her huge fan following, the pop star delighted her admirers as they can now purchase the tickets that will be seated behind the stage.

Reacting to the news, fans shared mixed views with one saying: “Imagine paying $15 for a seat with no view and still hearing the best concert of your life.”

“I need to go,” another X user wrote, while the third one said, “Vibecession is real.”

Swifties upset as ticket scalpers reselling concert ticket for over 1,000

They wrote indignantly that “scalpers got everything” and that “ticket reselling should be banned.”

“hey f*** anyone who bought $15 behind-the-stage Taylor Swift tickets for vancouver and are now reselling them for over a thousand dollars i hope you choke',” one fan reacted.

“They got snatched and listed on resale sites already. I was in the queue and I got booted out saying online sales were done. StubHub last night had around 200 tickets listed for resale and that number has doubled in the last hour,” another stated.

“But now people are reselling them for thousands of dollars again so what’s the point'; 'And so many are already on stubhub for $1k,” a third user said.

Police make arrest in Taylor Swift fraudulent ticket scam probe

The accused, using the Facebook Marketplace alias “Denise Blackhawk,” provided tickets for the Swift's Toronto concerts. While dealing with the victims, the accused after deciding a price offered different date options and seat locations for the concerts. But the accused informed the victims that the tickets wouldn't be released until days before the concert.

However, the victims discovered on the day of the concert that the tickets hadn't been transferred to their accounts. When they asked for the refund, according to Toronto Police, the accused claimed that the “money was gone.”

As per police press release, as many as 28 victims paid for fictitious tickets totaling around $70,000.

Moreover, the accused has been identified as Burlington resident Denise Tisor, who is accused of over $5,000 in fraud, ownership of over $5,000 in Property Acquired via Crime, 32 charges of fraud under $5,000 and 32 counts of obtaining property through criminal activity for less than $5,000.

She is expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on January 10, 2025.