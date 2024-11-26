Bill Clinton admits, ‘I finally get Taylor Swift’s hype,’ as he attends Toronto show with Hillary and granddaughter

Former President Bill Clinton is officially a swiftie now. Attending the superstar’s Eras Tour in Toronto alongside Hillary, their granddaughter Charlotte, and friends, Clinton confessed he now gets the “hype” around the 34-year-old Grammy winner. The 78-year-old gushed over Swift’s unmatched energy, delivering a three-hour, nonstop performance, and was left amazed watching kids singing without missing a beat or a word. Bill Clinton attends Eras Tour in Toronto alongside Hillary, their granddaughter Charlotte, and friends(Pic- X)

Bill Clinton gushes over attending Taylor Swift’s concert

Among the high-profile attendees joining Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour during its final stretch—including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—former President Bill Clinton made a memorable appearance at Toronto’s Rogers Centre last weekend with his family. Reflecting on the three-and-a-half-hour electrifying experience during an interview on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Clinton couldn’t help but praise the pop sensation for her stamina and dedication.

A video shared during the show captured the politician grooving in a VIP suite as Swift belted out her 2008 classic, You Belong with Me. “I get it now,” he said. “I mean, I understand why she has such an impact on people and why a lot of these young girls are so captivated,” Clinton told the Talk show host.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio blasted as 'snob' for ‘disrespecting’ Fijian welcome: ‘The fake old act…’

“She’s not like a lot of people who do concerts,” he continued. “She did three hours-plus straight. I mean, straight through! She just kept on singing the songs and kept on doing it, which I think is a very respectful thing to do for the audience.” He was especially thrilled watching the younger crowd, including Charlotte, belt out every lyric with pure joy.

When asked if the girls asked him to pull some strings for a backstage meet-and-greet, Clinton laughed it off, saying they didn’t even try — and joked about the trek it would take to cross such a huge venue. “Actually, they didn’t, and I probably couldn’t have,” he said while laughing. “And we didn’t, but you know the venues are so big, you got to walk across a football field to get to backstage.”

Also read: HT Exclusive: Trump’s spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt slams transgender military ban report, says ‘no policy should…’

Taylor Swift gets emotional ahead of Eras Tour final leg

The TTPD songstress was brought to tears on Saturday night, November 23, as thunderous applause for her performance of Champagne Problems filled the Toronto arena. “Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour, so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my ...,” Swift said during her sixth and final sold-out Toronto show, before turning away from the crowd as tears welled up in her eyes.

“This tour ... I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was ... uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment, so ...,” she continued. “It’s not even the last show!” Swift joked, before adding, “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers — we’ve put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and giving us that moment that we will never forget."

Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, was spotted at the concert, exchanging friendship bracelets with fans and headlining the VIP section alongside Swift's mom, Andrea. Taylor Swift concluded her highly successful Eras Tour in Canada, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extending a warm welcome. The tour, which began in March 2023, is set to end in Vancouver in December.