Dwayne Johnson reveals Taylor Swift forced him to do one thing he ‘hates’ the most

It seems like getting a ticket to Taylor Swift’s concert is hard even for superstars like Dwyane Johnson. In a recent interview, the actor who played demi-God, Maui in the Moana franchise revealed that he had to struggle to get his hands on the pop star’s sold-out concert. He admitted that he had to “pull some strings” for the first time ever in his long career to get something. Swift is currently heading towards the end of her widely famous Eras Tour which will wrap in December. Dwayne Johnson revealed he faced challenges obtaining tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out concert, a rarity in his career. (@TheRock/X, @taylorswift/X)

Also Read: Liam Payne was trying to escape through balcony before fatal fall, hotel under fire as shocking details emerge

Dwayne ‘pulls strings’ for Swift’s concert tickets

On Sunday, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dwayne said, “It’s never happened in my career. Usually, I don’t have to pull strings. Usually, I’ll just … I just make it happen.” He divulged that a “good friend” contacted him asking for assistance to get passes to the “last concert”.

The actor said, “I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don’t do it. But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen. [We got] tickets … [my friend was] happy. I got the picture of the happy ladies who were there. I appreciate that about Taylor,” as reported by Page Six.

Swift’s final performance of the tour is scheduled for December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Also Read: Sean Diddy's twin daughters celebrate senior night after dad's third outlandish bail plea denied

Dwayne’s daughters ‘love Taylor’

The Moana actor shared with ET that his three daughters–Simone, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian, absolutely love both Beyonce and Swift. He said, “We love Taylor. We love Beyoncé. Tia, our littlest one, we call her Teyoncé.” He added that his youngest born “owns it” and will “come strutting over.” Jasmine and Tiana will have small voice roles in the upcoming Disney sequel Moana 2.

Other A-listed Hollywood stars who attended the Blank Space singer’s successful tour with 149 performances include Tom Cruise, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, Victoria and David Beckham among others.