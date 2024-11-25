Sean Diddy's twin daughters celebrate senior night after dad's third outlandish bail plea denied

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters were spotted celebrating their senior night after the mogul’s bail hearing. Jessie and D’Lila had a fun night at their high school after the two attended their father’s bail hearing in the court. Diddy applied for bail for the third time after being denied the first two times. He was arrested in September and accused of sex racketeering and trafficking and lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. Diddy's twin daughters enjoy senior night at high school following their disgraced father's bail hearing.(@the_combs_twins/Instagram)

Diddy’s twin daughters’s senior night

On Sunday, the twins shared snaps from their thrilling senior night on Instagram where they were wearing blue and white cheerleading uniforms as they stood on the sidelines of a school’s football field. Meanwhile, on Friday, Diddy was presented in the court for the hearing about his third plea to get out of prison. Jessie and D’Lila were both at the hearing to support their disgraced father, as reported by Daily Mail.

In the photos shared by Diddy’s daughters, the two looked carefree as they wore matching uniforms and tiaras with blue and pink pom poms in their hands. The two also wore pink “senior” sashes which indicated they were part of Class 2025 and captioned the post, “Senior night”.

On Friday, the moul was caught in an affectionate gesture as he blew kisses to the twins and other family members during the hearing. It was attended by his mother Janice, 83; his adopted son Quincy, 33; his biological sons Justin, 30, and King, 26; and daughter Chance, 18.

Diddy’s growing pile of accusations

In addition to the case of sex racketeering, he is also being slammed with several accusations of rape and sexual assault, all of which he has denied so far. Last week, an anonymous woman who was described as a “former model” claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Diddy at his mansion in the Hamptons during a party on July 4, 2004, in her lawsuit.

She stated in her lawsuit that the Bad Boy Records’ owner sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious after she was allegedly drugged. She also claimed that he threatened her to never speak about what had happened.