Cher reveals she decided to ‘loan out’ her virginity at 14: ‘I had revenge sex’

Cher was once so angry at a boy who “dismissed” her that she decided to “loan out” her virginity to him. In her bombshell memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the 78-year-old revealed that she had her first sexual experience at the age of 14. Recalling losing her virginity as a teenager, the Burlesque star said that the experience was “massively overrated.” Cher had her first sexual experience at 14 with a boy who 'dismissed' her, the singer recalls in her memoir

In the new book released November 19, the Strong Enough singer recalled dating a boy from her neighbourhood, whom she kissed in her bedroom. Shortly after, she began noticing changes in his behaviour. “[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid,” Cher explained.

The Believe singer further wrote that one day, when the boy's friends mockingly asked him if was bringing “that kid” [Cher] along with him for a group outing, he “ditched” her. “I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise, I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked,” Cher wrote.

“But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him,” she went on, adding that her first sexual experience was “massively overrated.” Cher recalled that once it was over, she asked him, “Is that it? Are we finished?” “Then I told him to go home and never come back. I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel,” she added.

The Grammy winner also revealed that the boy, who she did not name, tried to make amends with her, but she never spoke to him again. In her memoir, Cher also explained how she feared her mother's reaction to her losing her virginity. “My mother warned me that the minute I lost my virginity she'd know because she'd see it in my eyes, so after the romp with the Italian, I ran to the mirror to check,” she wrote.

However, Cher's anxiety died down after she realised that her mother did not seem to notice a difference. “I half expected to see the word SEX flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn't spot anything different, and she didn't either,” the I Got You Babe crooner added.