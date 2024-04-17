Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan when did he 'lose his virginity'; he questions her about getting married again. Watch

Malaika asks Arhaan when did he first have sex

The latest Dumb Biryani promo – shared on Instagram on Tuesday – started with Malaika asking Arhaan Khan, “When did you lose your virginity?” An amused Arhaan simply said, "Wow." At some point, Malaika said looking at Arhaan, "He is choking... give me an honest answer. Just bloody give me an answer."

After asking her if she was a 'social climber' – to which Malaika responded by saying she was not – Arhaan asked her, “Show me your hand. Mother, when are you getting married is my next question?” Malaika also teased Arhaan, “You think you can be truthful? Because I can be very spicy.”

Arhaan is Arbaaz and Malaika’s only son, born in 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Malaika has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for many years now.

Reactions to promo video

The teaser for Arhaan and Malaika's vodcast received quite a lot of reactions from Instagram users. One excited fan wrote, "When I ask for spicy, I mean Dumb Biryani level spicy." Another wrote, "SO SO EXCITED FOR THIS EPISODE." A third said, “Mother is mothering!!”

However, some slammed Malaika. "Asking a son about when he lost his virginity is the most disgusting thing a parent can say," read a comment. Another person wrote, "What a shame." A comment also read, "Copied from West."

