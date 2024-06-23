Trump blasts ‘highly overrated’ Bill Maher over his ‘dead show’, says he's suffering from ‘TDS’

Former US President Donald Trump denounced “highly overrated star” Bill Maher by calling his show “dead” and slamming him for “fake, loud and obnoxious laughter”. Donald Trump has warned Republican colleagues from engaging with Maher and his show.(REUTERS)

This comes after ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) and former Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) appeared on Maher's show “Real Time” to warn netizens about Trump's potential return to the White House and discuss charges against the GOP leader.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday, Trump wrote: “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said that was funny (which is most of the time!).”

Continuing his tirade against Maher, the former President stated that he suffers from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS.

Cuomo and Maher discusses cases against Trump

Cuomo and Maher engaged in a discussion about their opinions that Trump's New York hush money case ahead of the presidential elections, stating that it not just politicised the legal system, but also benefited his campaign. Maher countered that the focus should have been on the former president's election interference cases.

“If they had just heard the one about trying to overthrow the government of the United States. That’s the main thing! He tried to overthrow the government of the United States! And we’re never going to hear that,” Maher stated on his show on Friday evening.

“Trump is the kind of the guy: The more he goes to jail the more popular he becomes. It's like street cred he's like a rapper,” he added.

Cuomo pointed to Kinzinger and remarked, "And good for you for January 6."

Cuomo agreed when Maher asserted that Trump's trial was the biggest fundraising bonanza ever. According to him, the former President was lagging behind Biden, but now he's pulled quite a bit ahead.

During his last tenure in Congress, Kinzinger was the part of the House Select Committee to probe the attack on the Capitol. He cut ties with Trump and the Republican Party following January 6, 2021 events.

Trump warns Republican leaders

Trump warned Republican colleagues from engaging with Maher and his show. “Republicans should stop using him as a reference point, his show is dead!”

Over the past few months, Maher has encountered opposition from both parties over his remarks made ahead of the 2024 elections.

Earlier this month, Maher predicted that Trump would be able to secure enough votes from Americans in November and declared that incumbent President Joe Biden was going to lose this year's presidential election.

Maher has been slamming both parties constantly since March, when he pledged to do everything within his power to avert a Trump election.