New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation
The New York State Assembly on Wednesday said it hired law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to carry out an impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo.
It’s the first step in a broad investigation into Cuomo that’s intended to look into whether the legislature should begin impeachment proceedings. The probe is expected to span multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Cuomo, as well as claims Cuomo’s administration withheld information on Covid-19 nursing home deaths, covered up structural problems on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, and whether Cuomo’s vaccine czar crossed ethics lines when he called county executives to gauge their loyalty to the governor.
“The addition of Davis Polk will allow my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and me to fully and fairly investigate the allegations,” said Assemblymember Charles Lavine, who chairs the judiciary committee. “These are serious allegations, and they will be treated with fairness, due process and discretion.”
The investigation’s launch comes just weeks ahead of a March 31 deadline for the legislature and the governor to pass a budget. The probe was an effort at finding common ground between a camp of lawmakers who have called for immediate action if Cuomo continues to refuse to resign and another group of lawmakers who want to wait for an investigation to play out before taking action. The investigation is separate from a sexual-harassment investigation by lawyers appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO reviewing data, recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue
- "At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House
- Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.” Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens' Delaware home after the incident, but the president said they would return to the White House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNESCO's Azoulay set for second term as no other nomination submitted: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP Senators accuse Biden of breaking law by halting border wall construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian president Bolsonaro faces record disapproval rating over Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'very shortly'
- Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt prepares for move to 'high-tech' new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo
- The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Jerusalem: Several Palestinians injured in clashes with Israel forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Vietnam mulls 'vaccine passport', may resume international flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jordan sentences six to death for maiming 16-year-old boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox