Liam Payne was trying to escape through balcony before fatal fall, hotel under fire as shocking details emerge

According to witnesses, a police report, a 911 call, and surveillance video, Liam Payne attempted to escape from his hotel by using the balcony. The hotel staff knew he was planning to do this, but they left him alone, which ultimately led to his tragic fall to his death, as reported by TMZ. The singer fell to his sudden death from his hotel balcony on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam Payne's fatal fall from a hotel balcony was preceded by a 911 call warning of his potential escape. Despite hotel staff being aware of his intentions, they did not prevent the incident, raising questions about their responsibility for his safety.(AFP)

Also Read: Sean Diddy's twin daughters celebrate senior night after dad's third outlandish bail plea denied

Payne was trying to escape via the balcony

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told the news outlet that Payne hated being locked in hotel rooms because that is what they were subjected to during his days in One Direction. The singer was apparently using his hotel room’s balcony to escape as he had done this before as well with the most recent attempt in mid-September.

The insider further revealed that during the previous incident, the Bedroom Floor singer’s bodyguard was aware that he was on a drug binge and forced him to stay inside a Florida rental house. This is when he escaped via the balcony and used the garden hose to reach the ground.

According to TMZ, the screenshots from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel’s surveillance camera showed Payne, who was acting disruptive and appeared to be intoxicated, was carried to his hotel room by three workers after being found in the lobby. He was conscious and seemed to resist going inside the room. Once inside, the hotel staff used a master key to lock him in.

The hotel also removed a mirror from the wall outside his room to prevent it from getting damaged, according to a police report. Just minutes later, the singer tragically fell to his death.

Payne, apparently, told one of the hotel employees that he would use the balcony as a means to escape the room. Following this statement, the employee called 911 informing them that Payne might use the balcony and accidentally hurt himself. The employee said, according to the 911 transcript, ‘I don't know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we're a little afraid ..."

He seems to be conscious when he fell to his death as he had a bag strapped to his shoulder which was not on him when Payne was in the lobby. The police also found a hat either on or near his body suggesting he put them on in his room.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to remain behind bars as judge denies plea for house arrest; ‘That’s not…'

Hotel to blame for Payne’s death?

It appears that the Strip That Down singer was trying to move from the 3rd-floor balcony to the 2nd-floor balcony, with plans to jump down to the ground. This theory is supported by a police report stating that two days after his death, a hotel employee found a brown leather bag with a note that said "for Liam" on the 2nd-floor balcony below his room.

The bag, which contained pills and a bottle of Jack Daniel's, was later confirmed to belong to Payne. It seems he may have dropped the bag on the lower balcony before attempting to jump himself.

The coroner's report suggests that Payne could have been unconscious when he fell, but it is clear he was conscious when he first strapped the bag to his shoulder, walked to the balcony, and likely planned his escape.

A source with direct knowledge suggested to the outlet that Argentinian authorities may be trying to protect the hotel by focusing on three individuals—a friend, a waiter, and a hotel employee who is accused of supplying Payne with drugs. The source believes the hotel is responsible for prioritising concerns about noise in the lobby and protecting hotel property over ensuring the singer's safety.