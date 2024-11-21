Travis Kelce hints at parenthood as he jokes about becoming a 'brilliant' father amid Taylor Swift romance

It seems Travis Kelce is ready for parenthood as he teased about becoming a parent as he hosted Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? He jokes about becoming a parent to “become brilliant” amid his romance with Taylor Swift. The two have been dating since July 2023 but did not disclose their relationship until months later. Travis Kelce hints at parenthood on Prime Video's Are you Smarter Than A Celebrity? (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Travis Kelce jokes about becoming a parent

In a clip from Tuesday’s episode of the reality show, the tight-end player reacted when celebrity guest Ryan Fitzpatrick claimed that fatherhood makes you “wiser”. Kelce asked with a smirk, “Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter?” He continued, “Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?” As the audience cheered on the NFL player’s comment, Fitzpatrick replied, “Just have a baby.”

This is not the first instance where Kelce dropped hints about his baby's fever. On his brother, Jason Kelce’s podcast, previously, he opened up about his future children. In an April episode, he said, “I might name my first kid Conan,” the name inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 film, Conan the Barbarian, as reported by Page Six. The following month he was strung in both engagement and pregnancy rumours alongside Swift.

In the episode, he also teased about lab-grown diamonds as he talked about French NBA player Victor Wembanyama. Kelce said, “You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f**king lab over there in France,’ referring to the player’s height who is more than 7 feet tall. He added, “Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f**king NBA player. Can’t wait til I f**kin’ make one.” This is when Jason stepped in and begged him not to give “conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto.”

Kelce and Swift's dating history

Rumours about Swift and Kelce dating first began to spread after they were seen together at a Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, 2023. The singer was then spotted in a suite at the game with his mom, Donna Kelce, which fueled speculation about a romance. The appearance of Taylor at multiple Chiefs games after that further confirmed the connection.

The two have been regular at each other's events to support and cheer their partner whenever they can. Kelce even participated in one of the acts at one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts.