Who is Ronan Farrow? Taylor Swift's new 'very close friend’

Taylor Swift has found a new friend with Ronan Farrow, and the two recently spent much time together. Their recent outings sparked public curiosity about their emerging friendship. Past midnight, Farrow and Swift were reportedly socialising in a private room where witnesses described the two of them as “very close friends” as they were hugging and holding hands, as reported by Daily Mail. The two also appeared to be very excited. Taylor Swift and Ronan Farrow's budding friendship has drawn public interest after they were spotted together.(@taylorswift/Instagram, @RonanFarrow/X)

Who is Ronan Farrow?

A source close who was reportedly present at the social event told Page Six, “Taylor and Ronan seem to be very close friends. They got excited, hugged, kissed, and she grabbed his hand and went to the private room with the others.”

In addition a well-known journalist, he is also a significant contributing writer to The New Yorker. Farrow has built himself a reputation for exposing sexual misconduct in Hollywood and and vocal advocate of social justice. He had a prominent role in the #MeToo movement as he helped bring decades of sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein to the forefront, as reported by Daily Express US.

Farrow, a Rhodes Scholar and lawyer trained at Yale, has been a strong critic of powerful men who are accused of bad behaviour, especially when it comes to sexual misconduct. One of the most well-known cases he's spoken about is the one involving his father, filmmaker Woody Allen, who was accused of sexual misconduct by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992.

Swift and Farrow: Birds of a feather

Like the Bad Blood singer, Farrow also supported Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the recent elections where Donald Trump emerged victorious. In the 2020 elections as well, the journalist supported the candidate, Joe Biden.

He previously revealed about his close relationship with Swift in 2020 via a social media post. In the post he shared that Swift had written him a letter, appreciating his bestselling book Catch and Kill. The book was a dove into the systematic abuse that exists in Hollywood.