Leonardo DiCaprio blasted as 'snob' for ‘disrespecting’ Fijian welcome: ‘The fake old act…’

Leonardo DiCaprio is under fire after a video surfaced showing him seemingly ignoring a traditional Fijian welcome ceremony at a hotel. The Hollywood star was captured on camera, engrossed in a phone call, walking past the performers without acknowledging their efforts. Social media users have since accused him of being "disrespectful," with some labeling the behaviour as "snobbish," calling for the actor to show more appreciation for the cultural gesture. Leonardo DiCaprio was his charming best in black as he attended the American Film Institute Awards in Los Angeles.(AP)

Leonardo DiCaprio labeled ‘snob’ and ‘disrespectful’

In a now-viral TikTok video, the Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio was seen leaving a hotel in Nadi on November 20 as staff lined up to perform a traditional farewell serenade. Wearing a dark cap, tracksuit, and sunglasses, the actor seemed to overlook the cultural send-off as he entered the foyer. Without pausing for a moment DiCaprio just took out his phone and started a conversation. He then quickly lowered his head before rushing to a waiting car.

Fans were left questioning his behavior, with some expressing their disappointment. "He didn’t even recognise the welcome," one fan commented, while another wrote, "At least a quick wave or thank you would have been nice." Many felt his lack of acknowledgment was disrespectful to the Fijian tradition.

"Don't waste your energy, my Fiji whānau, he's so disrespectful omg," an offended Fijian wrote on social media. Some even criticised him for using a “fake call” method to exit the venue. "Haha, the old 'fake call' act. Gets in the car, drops the phone," one user remarked.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s 50th birthday bash

Leonardo's recent appearance in Fiji comes just days after he hosted a lavish yet intimate birthday celebration at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 50th birthday bash featured a star-studded guest list, including Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyga, Teyana Taylor, Jamie Foxx, Bill Maher, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Paris Hilton, and Cara Delevingne. The 50-year-old actor is also reportedly in a serious relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti.

However, the star-studded affair didn't go down well with the neighbors. Many complained about the noise, traffic congestion, and overall disruption caused by the party. Videos obtained by Fox News Digital show irate residents expressing their frustration with the lack of consideration for their peace and quiet.