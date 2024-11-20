Live
Entertainment News Live Today November 20, 2024: Post Malone teams up with Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell for US, Canada stadium tour, check out dates
Nov 20, 2024 12:44 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 20, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on November 20, 2024: Post Malone performs a medley at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8, 2023,
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 20, 2024 12:44 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Post Malone teams up with Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell for US, Canada stadium tour, check out dates
- Check out all dates and venues for Post Malone's 2025 The Big A** Stadium Tour, featuring Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell
Nov 20, 2024 12:06 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Cher's ex-husband Sonny Bono once ‘seriously thought’ about killing her, she claims in memoir
- During her marriage to Bono, which lasted from 1964 to 1975, Cher was so unhappy at one point that she considered taking her own life
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today November 20, 2024: Post Malone teams up with Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell for US, Canada stadium tour, check out dates