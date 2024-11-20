KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan reacts as Abhishek Bachchan teases him for wearing his clothes. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan teased his father, Amitabh Bachchan, during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, and author Arjun Sen will soon be the guests on the reality game show hosted by Amitabh. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan shares how Amitabh Bachchan clicks pics of those violating traffic rules: 'Police ko bhejunga') Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan teased each other on KBC 16.

Abhishek talks about wearing Amitabh's shoes

In a video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Abhishek shared advice from his paternal grandfather, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek said, "Dadaji ne aapse kaha tha ki jis din aapke bete aapke joote mein fit ho jayenge woh aapke bete nahi aapke mitra banjaate hai (Grandpa told you that the day your son fits into your shoes, he becomes your friend and not son)." To this, Amitabh nodded.

Abhishek teases Amitabh

Talking to the audience, Abhishek continued, "Maine kaha ki meri toh chandi hogayi, inke saare joote main pehenne wala hoon (I was ecstatic thinking I'll be wearing all his shoes)." This left the audience in splits.

He then said, "Main bhi aapse ek sawaal poonchna chahta hoon. Jis din aapke pitaji aapke hoodie, jeans, socks, T-shirt, sab kuch pehenna shuru karde, woh mere kya banjayenge? Aap mujhe bataiyye (I also have a question for you. The day your father starts wearing your hoodie, jeans, socks, and T-shirt, what will he become to me)." This made Amitabh smile.

Abhishek then targeted Amitabh's shoes. He said, "Bahut hi acche joote pehene hai aapne. Yeh kiske hai (You are wearing realy nice shoes. Whose are they)?" Amitabh looked at his shoes and tried to speak, but Abhishek interrupted him. "Nahi hai kiske yeh joote (No tell me whose shoes are they)?" he asked again.

Amitabh has a witty reply

The KBC host said, "Yeh chota mota humare paas bacha kucha jo bhi hai usko bhi mat maang lijiye (Don't ask for the few pairs that I have left)." This made the audience laugh. The video was shared with the caption, "They are truly like father, like son!"

Abhishek is the only son of Amitabh and actor Jaya Bachchan. He also has a sister Shweta Bachchan. He will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk.