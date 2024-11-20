Menu Explore
Abhishek Bachchan shares how Amitabh Bachchan clicks pics of those violating traffic rules: 'Police ko bhejunga'

ByAnanya Das
Nov 20, 2024 12:34 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan promptly raised his hand when asked who was a better driver among him and Abhishek Bachchan. Here's how Abhishek reacted.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, and author Arjun Sen will be the guests in an upcoming episode of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. In a video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Abhishek and his father, host Amitabh Bachchan were asked who drives a car better. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from fan to reach work location amid ‘unsolvable traffic jams’, thanks him in a post)

Abhishek Bachchan spoke about Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 16.
Abhishek Bachchan spoke about Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 16.

Abhishek complains about Amitabh's driving

Amitabh promptly raised his hand. At this, Abhishek extended his hand and said, "Pa, please." Speaking to the audience, Abhishek said, "Yeh gaadi kam chalayenge, dusro ko tokenge zaada (He will interrupt others rather than focus on driving)."

Abhishek talks about Amitabh

Abhishek continued, "Koi ghalat raaste se agaya, phone nikaal k unka photo lenge. Bolenge, 'Traffic police ko bhejunga ki yeh light todd k nikal raha hai'. Aur woh soch raha hai, 'Aare Amitabh Bachchan toh mera selfie leraha hai (If somebody takes a wrong route, he will click their photos. He will say, 'I'll send it to traffic police that he is breaking traffic signal and running away'. And the person is thinking, 'Wow, Amitabh Bachchan is clicking my selfie)'."

About KBC

The video was shared with the caption, "AB is just like every Indian father ever! " The latest season of KBC started airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres on the channel on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

About Amitabh and Abhishek's films

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. Released in theatres, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. Fans will see Abhishek next in I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the slice-of-life drama is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 22. I Want To Talk also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo.

