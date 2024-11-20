Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise to re-release in Hindi weeks before Pushpa The Rule hits the screens

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release in theatres in December. Now, the film's team has announced that the Hindi version of its prequel, 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, will re-release in cinemas in a few days. This comes just after the release of the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Also Read | How Raveena Tandon's husband Anil Thadani made Pushpa pan-India hit; was behind Baahubali, KGF, Kalki 2898 AD's success) Pushpa: The Rise will hit the theatres in November.

Pushpa: The Rise set to re-release

A short video clip of Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj was shared on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news. Goldmines Telefilms shared that Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) will hit the theatres on November 22, 2024.

Pushpa The Rise's HT review

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was a pan-India success. The film grossed ₹136 crore in Telugu and an additional ₹106 crore net in the Hindi-dubbed version. It ended up as Allu Arjun's highest-grossing film ever and solidified his stardom in the north. The film and its songs have since gained even more popularity in the Hindi-speaking belt, courtesy of its subsequent release on OTT and TV.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to hit screens on December 5. In the film, Allu Arjun will return as Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Srivalli. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, also features Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.

A few days ago, on Sunday, the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule was launched at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where more than 2 lakh people had gathered. Arjun and Rashmika attended the event.

In the trailer, Arjun makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.