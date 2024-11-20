Michelle Yeoh opens up on infertility struggles, says she felt like ‘a failure’: You just have to let go and move on

Michelle Yeoh is sharing her perspective on how infertility has impacted her personal life. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her latest release, Wicked, told during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour that she felt like ‘a failure’ for not being able to have children. (Also read: Michelle Yeoh clarifies she became a grandmother after picture with newborn causes confusion) Michelle Yeoh attends a premiere for the film "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

What Michelle said

During the chat, Michelle said, “I think the worst moment to go through is every month you feel like such a failure. And then you go, why? And I think at some point you stop blaming yourself. I go, there are certain things in your body that doesn't function in a certain way. That's how it is. You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you have to stop blaming you.”

‘You have to be fair sometimes’

The actor went on to detail how her infertility impacted her first marriage to Sir Dickson Poon, whom she wed in 1988 and divorced in 1992. “When I was married the first time, that was very clear in our path, that this was a marriage about having children, next generation, and all that…

You also have to understand, these are conversations that you really have to have with yourself and be able to look ahead and think, Yes, we love each other very much now, but in 10 years or 20 years, I still can’t give him the family that he craves for. And you have to be fair sometimes, that’s why these dialogues between a couple is so important. If one wants [something] and the other doesn’t, this is something you have to face right at the beginning, because along the way, there will be a lot of hurt… so I think it was very brave on our path to admit, to say, ‘Okay, let’s not drag this out.'”

Michelle is married to Jean Todt. The actor and ex-Ferrari CEO got engaged in July 2004 and were engaged for 19 years, before tying the knot in Geneva on July 27 last year. She became a grandparent earlier this year after her stepson Nicholas and her partner gave birth to a daughter.