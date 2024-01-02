Michelle Yeoh clarifies she became a grandmother after picture with newborn causes confusion

Michelle Yeoh has become a grandmom! The Oscar-winning actor took fans by surprise at the beginning of the year after she shared a picture with a newborn. Although many celebrities and friends congratulated the actor, several fans were left confused whether it was a picture of her grandchild. She later clarified in a separate post. (Also read: Michael Douglas kisses Catherine Zeta-Jones at Hyderabad bash, shares New Year wishes from 'extraordinary' Bay of Bengal) Michelle Yeoh posted two pictures on Instagram.

Michelle's Instagram post

On Tuesday, Michelle took to her Instagram account to share a new picture where she was seen holding a newborn child's leg. In the caption, the actor wrote: "A little miracle on the first day of 2024 (red heart emoticon) we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, supermodel Naomi Campbell commented: "Congratulations Michelle & Jean on your beautiful bundle of joy (red heart emoticons)." Meanwhile, actor Sharon Stone said, "I’m so happy for you." A concerned fan asked, "girlie explain we’re confused." Many fans were confused because Michelle had not mentioned whether it was her child or not.

Michelle posted a clarification

A few hours later, Michelle clarified in another post that the newborn is not hers, but the child of her stepson, Nicolas Todt, and his partner. In the caption, she mentioned: "Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime."

About Michelle's relationship

Michelle is married to Jean Todt. The actor and ex-Ferrari CEO got engaged in July 2004 and were engaged for 19 years, before tying the knot in Geneva on July 27 last year. The actor had shared a bunch of pictures from her special day last year. In the caption, she wrote: "19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thanking to our ‘families’ (red heart emoticon) who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come."

Michelle became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once last year. She will be next seen in The Brothers Sun and Star Trek: Section 31.

