Michael Douglas kisses Catherine Zeta-Jones at Hyderabad bash, shares New Year wishes from 'extraordinary' Bay of Bengal

Michael Douglas and his family are back in India, this time touring the southern and eastern regions. The veteran Hollywood actor celebrated New Year in Hyderabad, where he can be seen kissing wife-actor Catherine Zeta-Jones as they vibe to AP Dhillon's popular Punjabi song With You. (Also Read: Catherine Zeta-Jones gives a glimpse of her vacation in India, shares pic with Michael Douglas) Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate New Year in Hyderabad

Michael, Catherine in Hyderabad

On Monday, Michael took to Instagram and shared a video in which the camera overlooks at a party with a huge gathering. Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon's breakout hit from last year, With You, played at the party in the background. Michael and Catherine then reveal themselves in the video as Michael says, “Happy New Year, everybody! Hyderabad, India, have a great, great 2024! Lots of love.” He follows that up by kissing his wife and then winking at the camera.

Michael's caption of the video read, “Happy New Year everybody! Have a great great 2024! Lots of love, M and C.” Earlier in the day, Catherine also shared a video on Instagram, where she and Michael, from the same bash, wished everyone a “Happy New Year from India.” She also shared Instagram Stories, one in which she's seen having ‘lunch at the longest dining table in the world’ and the other, where she's shopping from the streets of Hyderabad.

Michael's family visit to India

Earlier on Monday, Michael also shared a selfie video from a resort facing the Bay of Bengal. In a rugged look, Michael said that it's their first time visiting this part of India and they've been thoroughly enjoying the vacation. From the pictures shared by him and his family, they've travelled across Mumbai, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bay of Bengal, and Hyderabad.

Michael, 79, was felicitated with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in November.

Not only Michael, but also singer Dua Lipa has been travelling in India with her family around the same time. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her New Year holiday in Rajasthan.

