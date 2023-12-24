Catherine Zeta-Jones gives a glimpse of her vacation in India, shares pic with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is soaking up the winter sun in India. The Academy Award-winning actor is currently on a tour in India, with her whole family, which includes husband Michael Douglas and children Carys Zeta Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas. The actor was recently present at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last month, where Michael was awarded the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. (Also read: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan attend IFFI, Goa. Watch) Catherine Zeta-Jones will be spending the Christmas eve in India.

Catherine vacations in India

Catherine took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures from her vacations. In a separate post, Catherine was seen posing with several local women in sarees. Catherine was seen in a black shirt and white pants. She also wore a hat as a shield from the sunlight.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the caption, she wrote: "Christmas Eve in India with these beautiful ladies." The actor is currently in Mahabalipuram with her family. Commenting on the post, actor Jackie Shroff said, "Real people real vibes Merry Christmas."

Meanwhile, the actor also shared snippets from her vacation on her Instagram Stories. In the first picture, Catherine posed for a selfie with Michael and wrote in the caption, "Christmas Eve... in India. Chicken Tikka Masala... and this guy." She shared another picture of a woman walking on the road and wrote, "Last minute shopping. India." The last picture on Catherine's Instagram stories was that of a temple. She said: "Top of the temple," and tagged her family too.

Catherine via Instagram Stories.

Catherine at IFFI

Earlier on the red carpet of IFFI, Catherine had opened up about her love for India and Indian Cinema. “I love the country and the people so very much. I am a big fan of Indian Cinema. My children have grown up watching Om Shanti Om on a loop! Not just once… There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch, not much as I should have but now with streaming and film being crossing so much…"

She had said, "A movie that I love was The Lunchbox. It was one of my favourite movies and it still is one of my favourite movies of all time. It touched me, it was so well acted, so well directed. It was a story that was so fundamentally Indian but it connected to men and women all over the world. It connected to me as a woman. I watched it on an airplane twice! I asked my agent if I could meet him in person and I did and that was really special," she said in an interview with ANI.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place