Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan attend IFFI, Goa. Watch

Hollywood star Michael Douglas made a grand entry at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The star will be awarded the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the festival. On Monday, the veteran actor was seen with his actor-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan Douglas. (Also read: Arvind Sinha questions presence of Bollywood at IFFI: ‘Taxpayer money should not be spent on likes of Karan Johar') Michael Douglas with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan Douglas.

Michael and Catherine attend IFFI

Pictures and videos of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were shared on several paparazzi pages on Instagram. Michael looked dapper in a printed dark blue jacket and black trousers. Catherine looked stunning in a light blue one shoulder gown which she paired with stilettos. Their son Dylan Douglas looked handsome in a white suit.

Earlier, Michael Douglas had expressed his gratitude on receiving the prestigious homour. "Hello India, it's Michael Douglas and I am coming your way. I am honoured to receive Satyajit Ray's Excellence in Film Lifetime Award International Indian Film Festival in Goa. So, Catherine and I will be coming there and also to honour a dear friend as it's his 25th year anniversary in the film business. So, looking for seeing you in November. All of you have a wonderful day," Douglas said.

Michael Douglas and his works

The 79-year-old actor has won two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

His first TV break came with The Experiment, a CBS Playhouse special in 1969, and it was the only time he was billed as M.K. Douglas. His first notable role was in the television series The Streets of San Francisco, in which he co-starred with Karl Malden.

Michael was supposed to do a film with Shailendra Singh, titled Racing the Monsoon, set in India. But the film fell through owing to logistical reasons. However, he and Catherine appeared in Shailendra's documentary Unplugged in Mumbai last year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place