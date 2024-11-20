EXCLUSIVE | Wicked actor Michelle Yeoh: I would love to act in an Indian movie

Having grown up watching films from around the world, including India, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, says that Indian cinema has fascinated her for long. The 62-year old Malaysian actor, who plays the regal headmistress Madame Morrible in the upcoming musical Wicked, set to release on November 22, expresses a deep affection for the country's vibrant film industry. When asked about the possibility of working in an Indian film, her response is immediate and enthusiastic: “Oh, absolutely. I would love that.” Actor Michelle Yeoh

She adds, “I love India. I’ve been to India quite a few times. I love the culture and the whole extravaganza of Indian movies because I think Indians truly love movies. They love the whole culture of movies. So yes, I would immediately respond with a resounding, “Please call me!”

While Michelle says she has “quite a list” of people she would love to collaborate with, she playfully refrains from naming anyone. “I know some of them quite well, and I would love to be able to work with them, especially someone behind the camera. But I’m not going to tell any names. I’m going to get myself in trouble,” she chuckles.

Ask Michelle if she drew any parallels between Wicked and Indian films she’s seen, especially considering how Indian cinema is known for its larger-than-life spectacles and musical extravagance, and she says, “It’s very similar — the whole concept of song and dance, big sets. It’s very Indian, if you look at it and compare it that way,” adding, “I feel that our Indian friends and fans out there would really take your heart with Wicked.”

When asked what drew her to Wicked, Michelle credits director Jon M. Chu. She shares that when Chu first asked her (to join the cast), she hadn’t seen the musical in either the West End or Broadway. “I used to be such a huge fan of musicals,” she admits, adding, “And I think for some years, partly because of Covid, partly because I had been so busy with work and filming, I stopped going. And then, thanks to Jon, he brought me back to the theatre and rekindled my love for musicals.”

She further says, “I have an amazing working relationship and friendship with Jon—he’s like family. He’s so talented and he creates such a good space for his actors, he hones our skills to fit into such an extravaganza, such a splendid production. So, it was easy.”

Though Michelle had never worked in a musical before, she was intrigued by the opportunity. However, she was “terrified” at the prospect of singing in the film. "I’ve never done a musical before. I never sang for a movie before. So I was very grateful for the opportunity. That was the key that drew me to this role," she says, adding, "And Jon knows that I’m always up for a challenge. So he threw that challenge right at me and said, ‘We are going to make a little singer out of you.’”

Additionally, Michelle reveals that getting to work alongside actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made the decision all the more appealing. She shares, “They sent me a video saying, ‘It’s imperative that you come and join us.’ How do you say no to those two angels?” she laughs.

Reflecting on her experience working on Wicked, Michelle recounts a particularly magical moment on set. She says, “The first time I stepped onto the set, it wasn’t a scene that I was going to do, but I was going to meet with Jon Chu to show him an amazing creation that Paul Tazewell (costume designer) had done for one of my costumes. I walked into the forest they had built and it was the most enchanted forest with the trees, the roots, the grass, the flowers coming through the wall. And then Cynthia started singing. Her voice just echoed in the stage. And it is a big stage because all our sets are massive and big. But when you hear her... you feel your heart soaring into the skies with that voice. Goosebumps.”

On the themes of Wicked — societal judgment and the misunderstanding of individuals — Michelle notes that the story’s message is timeless. “I think this is something we’ve always dealt with in our society. There’s always been that, and even today, we are still trying to rectify the situation,” she says.

She also highlights the diverse cast and crew, highlighting how much more inclusive the film feels compared to a decade ago and says that it's what makes it especially relevant today. “I’m grateful to Marc Platt (producer) and his fellow executives for holding onto this incredible, important intellectual property and deciding to find the most perfect director and incredible cast—most diverse cast—that it can be done in its real splendour," she says, adding, "If it had been done 10 or 15 years ago, I definitely would not have been chosen to play Madam Morrible. Jon Chu wouldn’t have been there, and it wouldn’t have been Ariana.”

Regarding the central theme that Wicked explores - the complex and evolving friendship between the characters of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), Michelle says she believes that friendship, especially among women, is something that enriches our lives. “I strongly believe in female friendship. I say that from personal experience, and I think anybody out there would understand this feeling," she says, adding, "You are very blessed when you have friendship and when you cultivate a bond, a relationship like that with someone. And while this story is about two women, I think friendship is about people. So I think it reflects also very heavily on our society, where we all should look at it and go like, ‘We need each other. And together, we will all be stronger.’”

She speaks fondly of watching her co-stars, Cynthia and Ariana, embody their characters. “It was so amazing to watch Cynthia and Ariana blossom and flourish and nurture that beautiful bond." She continues, “Wicked has shone the light on so many of these emotions, so many of these feelings that so many of us are going through. That’s why, over the two decades, people of different ages keep going back to it because they see and try and understand, they try and feel. And when they finish watching the musical or when they finish watching the movie, they will go out there and find their good friend out in the world.”