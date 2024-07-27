Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's fashion tribute to Wicked roles wows 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Check photos

The Wicked press tour hasn't officially kicked off yet, but Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are already embracing their roles. Set to play Elphaba and Glinda in Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, the duo made a stylish arrival in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Their grand entrance in the City of Light paid perfect homage to their on-screen characters, demonstrating that the method dressing trend is here to stay. With their stunning appearances, they are proving that embodying a character through fashion can make a powerful statement. Let’s decode their chic looks and draw some fashion inspiration from these stylish stars. (Also read: Katy Perry slays another bold look, wears a see-through skirt to a talk show. See pics) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are already turning heads in Paris with their stunning Wicked-inspired outfits, ahead of the film's press tour.(Instagram)

Decoding Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's chic look

Ariana Grande embraced a 1950s-inspired look, opting for a sleeveless pink ankle-length gown by designer Thom Browne, as reported by WWD. The chic dress was adorned with a pink bow in the front. The Grammy Award-winning singer completed her ensemble with white gloves and a long pink bow in her tied-back hair.

Cynthia Erivo, also channeling a 1950s vibe, dazzled in a gown reminiscent of her character Elphaba’s signature emerald color. The Tony Award-winning actress wore a strapless dress with an angular skirt and added a dramatic flair with a matching wide-brim hat. Unlike her co-star, Erivo chose to forgo gloves, instead coordinating her look with long, intricately decorated nails in the same emerald hue.

The pair are set to star in Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Wicked, hitting theaters this fall. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have openly expressed their love for their characters, Elphaba and Glinda (the Good Witch), respectively. They have also shown their appreciation for each other. Both stars shared photos on their Instagram stories, showcasing them holding hands in their coordinated looks from the opening ceremony.

Other details

Even before the Wicked press tour has officially started, Erivo and Grande have already sported several coordinated looks, highlighting their close bond. They solidified their friendship with matching tattoos. As seen on their Instagram stories, the co-stars got "For Good" tattoos, paying homage to their characters' iconic duet from Wicked, along with matching flower tattoos.