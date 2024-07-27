Katy Perry slays another bold look, wears a see-through skirt to a talk show. See pics

Katy Perry turned heads in her new glam outfit as she attended BBC’s The One Show in London as a guest on the talk show. She discussed her upcoming seventh studio album, 143, to be released on September 20, 2024. The 39-year-old pop star also talked about her family life, including her daughter and fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry pairs a hot see-through skirt with a regular grey top. (Instagram/@katyperry)

The Woman’s World singer's outfit was a showstopper, an intriguing fusion of comfort and sultry sophistication. Katy Perry's fashion has always been daring and bold, leaving the cameras and fans mind-boggled, and this latest look is no exception. Undaunted, with a fierce aplomb, she knows how to pull off irresistibly sensual looks.

About her look

Taking the glam quotient several notches higher, Katy Perry dazzled again with her groundbreaking style. The diva flaunted her signature black hair from her iconic Roar era in the 2010s, styled straight and simple. With cool shades and a monochromatic ensemble of greys and blacks, she radiated the ultimate ‘It Girl’ vibe. She opted for minimalist accessories to let her dress shine, wearing only a pair of drop earrings, clean French nails, and rings that adorned her fingers.

About her dress

Katy Perry sported a seemingly ordinary grey, round-neck bodysuit top that could easily be mistaken for a regular everyday top. However, the basic piece was transformed into a high-fashion statement by pairing it with a striking black, sheer skirt embellished with intricate floral lace designs. The skirt elevated the look, creating an alluring silhouette. It bunched around the waistline of the bodysuit, adding a touch of elegance. This outfit was from the label Burc Akyol.