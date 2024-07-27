 Katy Perry slays another bold look, wears a see-through skirt to a talk show. See pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Katy Perry slays another bold look, wears a see-through skirt to a talk show. See pics

ByAdrija Dey, New Delhi
Jul 27, 2024 11:41 AM IST

Katy Perry went risqué with her look, as she wore a sheer skirt on a talk show. This bold outfit is just one of many in her adventurous style repertoire.

Katy Perry turned heads in her new glam outfit as she attended BBC’s The One Show in London as a guest on the talk show. She discussed her upcoming seventh studio album, 143, to be released on September 20, 2024. The 39-year-old pop star also talked about her family life, including her daughter and fiancé, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry pairs a hot see-through skirt with a regular grey top. (Instagram/@katyperry)
Katy Perry pairs a hot see-through skirt with a regular grey top. (Instagram/@katyperry)

The Woman’s World singer's outfit was a showstopper, an intriguing fusion of comfort and sultry sophistication. Katy Perry's fashion has always been daring and bold, leaving the cameras and fans mind-boggled, and this latest look is no exception. Undaunted, with a fierce aplomb, she knows how to pull off irresistibly sensual looks.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry makes a statement in shirtless ensemble at Balenciaga's Paris Couture Fashion Week 2024 show

About her look

Taking the glam quotient several notches higher, Katy Perry dazzled again with her groundbreaking style. The diva flaunted her signature black hair from her iconic Roar era in the 2010s, styled straight and simple. With cool shades and a monochromatic ensemble of greys and blacks, she radiated the ultimate ‘It Girl’ vibe. She opted for minimalist accessories to let her dress shine, wearing only a pair of drop earrings, clean French nails, and rings that adorned her fingers.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry leaves little to the imagination in barely-there gown, Kendall Jenner steals the show in nude corset dress

About her dress

Katy Perry sported a seemingly ordinary grey, round-neck bodysuit top that could easily be mistaken for a regular everyday top. However, the basic piece was transformed into a high-fashion statement by pairing it with a striking black, sheer skirt embellished with intricate floral lace designs. The skirt elevated the look, creating an alluring silhouette. It bunched around the waistline of the bodysuit, adding a touch of elegance. This outfit was from the label Burc Akyol. 

ALSO READ: Katy Perry goes viral for her mind-blowing dress with 500-foot train; it can be seen even after she's left the room

