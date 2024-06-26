Katy Perry goes viral for her mind-blowing dress with 500-foot train; it can be seen even after she's left the room

Katy Perry teased the lyrics of her new song with a unique fashion twist in Paris, leaving fans swooning. On Tuesday, the musician was clicked by the paparazzi arriving in Paris' Vendôme for Fashion Week. She stepped out of her car, among screaming fans, wearing a red mini dress that featured a massive 500-foot train featuring the lyrics to Woman's World, her new single. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor wore a backless floral dress during her outing in Paris; here's what her summer look costs) Katy Perry goes viral for her mind-blowing dress with 500-foot train. (Instagram)

Katy Perry wears a dress with a massive 500-foot-long train

Katy Perry wore a red velvet mini dress designed by Balenciaga to promote her upcoming comeback single, Woman's World. The viral videos show her exiting a limousine, dressed in the eye-catching ensemble. The singer waved to her fans, and as she walked into the venue, she arranged the massive 500-foot train so people could see the lyrics displayed on it.

"She's a winner, champion/Superhuman, Number One/She's a sister, she's mother. Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover/You know/It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it," read some of the lyrics adorned on the mini-length outfit.

Decoding Katy Perry's dress

Katy's red velvet mini dress from Balenciaga features a one-shoulder neckline, a full-length sleeve, a figure-sculpting silhouette, gathered design, a floor-length cape attached to the shoulder, and a lyric-embroidered train attached to the hem of the ensemble. The singer paired her bodycon look with sheer black stockings, black pumps, and silver hoop earrings.

Lastly, Katy opted for black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, nude pink lip shade, and rouge on the cheeks to round off the glam picks. She left her silky, long tresses loose in a centre parting and styled the ends in soft waves.

Katy Perry for Vogue World

Katy Perry set the internet ablaze with the risqué black cut-out dress she wore for Vogue World. The ensemble is an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya piece featuring geometric cut-outs, peach-coloured tulle floral embellishments, and a full body-length silhouette. She had styled the ensemble with goth makeup and slick-back loose tresses.