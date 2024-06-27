Katy Perry makes a statement in shirtless ensemble at Balenciaga's Paris Couture Fashion Week 2024 show

Katy Perry's sartorial choices have always treaded eccentric waters, be it through her unmissably bright music videos or equally eyeball-grabbing personal aesthetic. The singer and songwriter attended Spanish luxury fashion line Balenciaga's couture show in Paris on Wednesday, June 26 and surprisingly took a giant step back from the flurry of colours, patterns and textures she usually choses to wrap herself in. In a rare occurrence, Katy arrived at Paris' 10-12 Avenue George V — the original location for Balenciaga's Paris atelier from 1937 — in an all-black ensemble. The highlight of the look however, was not the luxe muted vibe, but instead, the fact that Katy went shirtless. Katy Perry attends the Balenciaga couture show in Paris, shirtless

Katy's statement piece was a well-fitted sweeping faux fur coat in lush black, complete with upturned collars. Ripped nylon tights fading into her pumps, a tight braid going down to her hips and classic Balenciaga shades, also in black, completed her look. The mother of 1 proudly flaunted her washboard abs, arguably the main attraction of her outfit of choice. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Katy wanted to look "sexy, sensual, simple but chic, and wear my nylons right above my C-section star", expectations she appears to have surely met.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

As a matter of fact Katy appears to be warming up to the idea of nude dressing. Earlier this week she walked the ramp admittedly for the first time, for the third edition of Anna Wintour's Vogue World. Held at Paris' Place Vendôme in honour of the upcoming Olympic Games, the event saw Katy in a Noir Kei Ninomiya gown fashioned out of geometric but hollow leather petals and cascading tulle flowers with nothing else in between.

Katy's Paris trip has been all about experimental fashion, another glimpse of which was photographed in the city of love. She turned out in a red velvet one-shouldered bodycon from Balenciaga, the statement detail of which was a long train printed with the lyrics to her new song, Woman's World.

Circling back to the Balenciaga show, Katy was not the only star in attendance. Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Maya Rudolph arrived with their daughters, dressing in accordance with the theme. Also present were Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor, Joey King, Lisa Rinna, Michelle Yeoh and Charli XCX. Nicole kept things classy in a form-fitting, short-sleeved gown with a fishtail finish.

Naomi Watts stood out in her white Balenciaga skirt suit paired with black tights.

Michelle Yeoh represented the brand's signature style as she turned out in an oversized trench coat cinched at the waist with a short voluminous bob and oversized sunnies completing her look.

Which of these stars were the best-dressed in your opinion?