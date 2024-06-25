Paris Couture Fashion Week 2024: Selma Blair's blonde braided tie is another nod to Schiaparelli's whimsical aesthetic

"People don't buy Schiaparelli, they collect it" — nothing perhaps better captures the essence of the strides made by the haute couture brand over the decades. Creative director Daniel Roseberry presented his Fall 2024 couture collection at Paris' Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild on June 24. The collection through it's feminine silhouettes heroed statement shoulders, feathered bodices and and abundance of texture. While Schiaparelli lived up to its delicate and whimsical brand aesthetic, what truly stole the show was actor Selma Blair's one of a kind choice of accessory as she attended the keynote fashion event. Selma Blair attends the Schiaparelli Fall 2024 show at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Selma, known for her work in some of pop culture's most iconic titles such as Cruel Intentions (1999), Legally Blonde (2001) and The Sweetest Thing (2002), sat front and center at Paris Couture Fashion Week's Schiaparelli show along the likes of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, rapper Doja Cat, Tennis pro Venus Williams and singer Anitta. While each of them opted for Schiaparelli ensembles which reflected their personal sense of style, Selma's androgynous beige on white look specifically turned heads, courtesy of the unmissable blonde braid strung around the actor's neck, fashioned as a tie.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The blonde on the tie was a perfect shade match for Selma's own blonde locks, all credits to London-based hairstylist Paul Jones. The choice of colour tied in well with her oversized beige pant suit featuring wide leg trousers and a blazer, the latter being embellished with golden cuff links and accents. The golden accents further carried over on to the compact and whacky veneered handbag, another shade match for her dark tan belt. Selma's look for the morning stole the show despite having Kylie's tulle-veiled shimmering pink couture gown and Doja Cat's camp-esque blazer dress in competition.

The braided tie is the perfect ode to Schiaparelli's legacy

Who can forget Bella Hadid's iconic appearance at the 74th Festival de Cannes back in 2021? Attending the Tre Piani premiere, the model opted for a black wool dress with an exposed bust which stood covered by a truly one-of-a-kind neckpiece dipped in gold. The rhinestone necklace resembled a pair of lungs complete with its own network of intricate bronchi, easily making for one of Bella's most memorable fashion outings.

In January 2023, roaring lions formed the foundation of Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 collection. Kylie Jenner arrived in a black velvet dress, casually embellished with a life-sized faux lion head mid-roar, covering her right shoulder and bust.

Even more recent and equally camp if not more, was model Maggie Maurer's runway look from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. A white on white ribbed top, deconstructed pants and matching boots was accessorised with a baby robot clinging to her chest, embellished in rhinestones from head to toe in true Schiaparelli style.

What recent Schiaparelli look has grabbed your eyeballs?