Fans defend Ariana Grande against body shaming comments amid her drastic weight loss

Ariana Grande's latest red-carpet look for Wicked has sparked a flurry of criticism about her weight loss. However, the actor-singer's fan base has swiftly rallied around her, condemning the hurtful comments and urging others to spread kindness and empathy. Also read: Ariana Grande acknowledges fans' criticism of her role in Wicked: ‘It has to be earned’ Ariana Grande last year discussed how body-shaming affected her.(AP)

Fans defend her

It all started when she appeared drastically slim during her appearance in Mexico, with social media users saying she “looks malnourished”. Ariana's fans jumped to her defence. Some fans reminded people of actor Chadwick Boseman, who also faced body shaming for his drastic weight loss amid a secret struggle with cancer.

“You guys learned NOTHING from the Chadwick Boseman,” wrote one, with another sharing, “People gotta stop with this s***."

“Not here for the negative comments, but I do hope she’s in good health and everything‘s OK. They did Chadwick dirty on this app and then turned around and mourned,” read one comment.

One user shared, “People were horrible to Chadwick and he was such an amazing person, and she doesn't deserve this either, people need to let other PEOPLE breathe”, with another sharing, “Seriously bro like I hope she gets through whatever she is dealing with”.

️”Some people suffer in silence…you never know what they’re going through,” wrote one user. Another user shared, “Same guys tweeting this would be calling her names if she was a little bit overweight, you can’t please the internet."

About the recent outing

The 31-year-old actor and singer, who is on a press tour for the highly anticipated Wicked, made headlines for her strikingly slim figure. She stepped onto the red carpet in a custom strapless gown at the musical's debut in Mexico.

After the outing, social media was lit up with comments about her weight loss. One user wrote, “Were they passing out Ozempic shots on set?” Another wrote, “She's skin and bones”. One user shared, “Ariana looks so skinny, bad.”

When Ariana reacted to the body shaming

While Ariana is yet to react to the latest round of body-shaming, she took to TikTok last year to discuss how the scrutiny has affected her.

“You have talked a lot about it (her body) over the past decade or longer, so I’d like to join in this time,” she said, urging people to stop commenting on others' bodies. She revealed that what some fans considered her “healthiest” body was far from it.

“I know personally, for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy. Healthy can look different,” she said, reminding everyone that appearances can be deceiving.