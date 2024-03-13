Michelle Yeoh explains why Jennifer Lawrence handed the best actress Oscar to Emma Stone: ‘I confused you’

Michelle Yeoh might have initially caused some confusion while handing out this year's Best Actress Oscar to Emma Stone. To clear the air, Michelle then took to her Instagram to write about the exact moment, clarifying that she deliberately handed it through Jennifer Lawrence because she knew that Emma and Jennifer were best friends. (Also read: Emma Stone shows dress' torn zipper during Oscars acceptance speech, reveals how she broke it) Emma Stone shares an embrace with presenter Michelle Yeoh as she wins the Oscar for Best Actress for "Poor Things" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

What Michelle Yeoh wrote

Michelle shared a bunch of pictures from the evening, where she was seen handing the Oscar for Best Actress to Emma. Michelle, who won last year in the same category for Everything Everywhere All At Once, was present with past Best Actress winners Sally Field (Norma Rae and Places in the Heart), Charlize Theron (Monster), Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook) and Jessica Lange (Blue Sky).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As Emma came on stage to accept her Oscar, Michelle guided her for an extra second to Jennifer Lawrence, so she could hand the Oscar to Stone. Viewers were left confused at this moment and thought that Emma ignored Michelle. In the caption, Michelle threw light on what exactly happened and wrote, “Congratulations Emma!! I confused you , but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis (star emoticon) always there for each other!!”

More details

There was another moment at the Best Actress acceptance speech that also grabbed everyone's attention. Emma suffered a wardrobe malfunction while accepting the award, as the back of her strapless Louis Vuitton gown split open. "My dress is broken; I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,' I’m pretty sure," she said, referring to Ryan Gosling's live performance just a few minutes ago.

Emma faced stiff competition in the category from Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening for Nyad, Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall and Carey Mulligan for Maestro. She had previously won an Oscar in the same category for La La Land.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place