Oscars 2024: Eva Mendes wants Ryan Gosling to 'come home, put kids to bed' after his performance at awards

Eva Mendes has a message for husband-actor Ryan Gosling after he performed I’m Just Ken from Barbie at the 96th Academy Awards. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Eva also shared a picture inspired by Ryan's outfit for the performance. (Also Read | Ryan Gosling brings Kenergy to Oscar rehearsals: ‘He was a total pro’) Eva Mendes has a message for Ryan Gosling.

Eva has a message for Ryan

In the photo, she wore Ryan's pink blazer from his performance, a black cowboy hat and dark sunglasses. Several outfits were seen hung behind her. Eva wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed (kiss mark emoji)."

Fans react to Eva's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "His musical performance was the highlight of the show." A person said, "One of the best moments of the Oscar’s history. Superb." "Big night for Ryan! You should have been there in support, by his side!! What a beautiful memory you could have shared together!!!" wrote an Instagram user. A comment read, "He killed it!! I felt like I was watching a friend. I was so proud."

About Ryan at Oscars

At the event, Ryan, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt performed the hit song. They were onstage joined by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa, other Kens from Barbie. Slash was also seen in a special appearance. I’m Just Ken was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars this year. The award went to What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Finneas. Ryan also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Ken in Barbie. It was awarded to Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer.

Eva's support for Ryan

Eva has supported Ryan throughout his journey. In January, Eva shared a note for Ryan Gosling after he was nominated for an Oscar. She congratulated him for his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig's directorial film Barbie.

On Instagram, she wrote, "So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie."

