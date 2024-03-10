Ryan Gosling brings Kenergy to Oscar rehearsals: ‘He was a total pro’

Ryan Gosling will perform the hit Barbie song I'm Just Ken live at the upcoming Oscars ceremony. The actor was present for the rehearsals ahead of the ceremony on March 11. As per a report by People, the actor was ‘in great spirits’ during the practice sessions and had a great time. (Also read: Oscars 2024: From Lily Gladstone to Cillian Murphy, who all can break records this year) Ryan Gosling rehearses for his performance of I'm Just Ken ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 9, 2024 in this handout photo. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)

Ryan at the rehearsals

As per People, the source said, "Ryan was in great spirits, and he was a total pro. He was joking around and having a great time… Ryan was relaxed, his spirits were high, and everyone was having fun." The actor was seen in jeans and a T-shirt as he prepared for the musical performance with co-writer Mark Ronson.

I'm Just Ken is nominated in the Best Original Song category, and faces stiff competition from the other Barbie song What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas. The other nominees in the category are Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, It Never Went Away from American Symphony and The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot.

Ryan is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for playing Ken in Barbie, which marked his third nomination. Barbie scored eight Oscar nominations, but lead actor Margot Robbie and filmmaker Greta Gerwig were left out of Best Actress and Best Director categories, respectively.

Ryan had earlier expressed disappointment with Greta Gerwig's snub and said in a statement, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

The 96th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2022 ceremony live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4:00 AM on Monday, March 11.

