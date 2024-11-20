AR Rahman composed music during his honeymoon while wife slept in another room, his brother-in-law had once revealed

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, and his wife Saira have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, leaving the entertainment industry and fans stunned. As news of their separation spread, an old interview featuring actor Rahman, who is related to AR Rahman, has begun circulating on social media, offering a glimpse into the couple's honeymoon, where he claimed that the music composer was so consumed by his craft that he and Saira slept in separate rooms. Also read: When AR Rahman said he wanted simple wife 'who won't give much trouble', mom found Saira after chance meeting at shrine AR Rahman got married to Saira in 1995.

The Oscar-winning composer and Saira revealed their decision to part ways on November 19, citing an insurmountable gap in their relationship that ultimately led to the breakdown of their nearly three-decade-long union.

AR Rahman practised veena during honeymoon

Recently, actor Rahman, who is AR Rahman's brother-in-law, sat down with Siddharth Kannan for an interview. Now, a clip from the interview has emerged on social media and went viral.

In the clip, he is trying to explain the dedication that Rahman has towards music.

He shared, "I remember, when he got married, he took my sister-in-law for the honeymoon to a hill station. I called them that night; it was just 12 or 1... She answered, she was sleeping already. I asked, ‘Where is Rahman?’ She said, ‘I don’t know’. He was in another room, practicing his veena. He was composing something; he’s that kind of person.”

In the same interview, the actor also shared that Rahman likes to be by himself, and doesn’t ‘gossip’ or ‘talk’ much.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's separation

On Tuesday evening, AR Rahman and Saira announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, chalking it down to 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'. The couple married in 1995 and are parents to three children - Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. The couple has requested privacy in a joint statement that was shared by their lawyer.

"After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," read the joint statement. Saira Banu first announced the separation in a statement, which was followed by a joint statement.

Later, AR Rahman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pen an emotional note, which read, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (bouquet emoji)." He also added the hashtag ARR Sairaa Breakup, due to which he was slammed on social media.