Hours after AR Rahman, his bassist Mohini Dey also announces split from husband, wants 'no judgements'

On Tuesday evening, composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Hours later, bassist Mohini Dey, who is part of Rahman's troupe, also announced split from her husband. In a joint Instagram post, Mohini and her composer husband, Mark Hartsuch, said they were ending their marriage. (Also read: AR Rahman pens emotional note after announcing separation from wife Saira; says they hoped to complete 30 years but…) Bass player Mohini Dey, who works with AR Rahman, announced separation from her husband

Mohini Dey separates from husband

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared a note that read: "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."

Mohini added that she and Mark would continue collaborating on their projects despite their separation. "We will still be working on several projects together, including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon," the note read.

She requested that friends and fans support them and not judge them. "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," she concluded the statement.

Mohini, 29, is a bass player from Kolkata who is part of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change. She has performed with Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide and released her self-titled debut album in August 2023.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's separation

Rahman and Saira Banu had also announced their separation on Tuesday evening, chalking it down to 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'. The couple married in 1995 and are parents to three children.

Taking to Twitter a little after midnight, Rahman wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”