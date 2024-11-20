AR Rahman's children share first statement on parents' separation, urge fans to treat matter 'with privacy and respect'

Composer AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu have separated after 29 years of marriage. The joint announcement on Tuesday evening stunned fans. Later at night, Rahman's three children shared their first reactions to their parents' separation and asked fans to respect their privacy. (Also read: AR Rahman pens emotional note after announcing separation from wife Saira; says they hoped to complete 30 years but…) AR Rahman with wife Saira, daughter Khatija, and son Ameen

Rahman's kids react

On Tuesday evening, Saira and Rahman's lawyer, Vandana Shah, issued a statement announcing the separation. Rahman also took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news. Later in the night, Rahman and Saira's three children—Khatija, Ameen, and Raheem—took to Instagram Stories to react to the news.

Ameen wrote a note on Stories: "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding." Khatija, a singer, shared her own statement on Instagram Stories. "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration." Raheem shared a screenshot of Rahman's tweet and added, “Keep us in your prayers.”

AR Rahman and Saira's separation

AR Rahman and Saira tied the knot in 1995. They had an arranged marriage. On Tuesday evening, they issued a joint statement: "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

Taking to Twitter a little after midnight in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Rahman wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”