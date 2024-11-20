Internet puzzled by AR Rahman's bizarre hashtag in tweet on separation from wife Saira: 'Who starts hashtag for breakup'

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, stunned fans on Tuesday evening as they announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Saira first announced that they were separating in a statement released by her lawyer. Rahman soon confirmed the news with a statement of his own on X (formerly Twitter). However, even as the composer received sympathy and support from fans, many were puzzled by the use of a hashtag in the post. (Also read: AR Rahman pens emotional note after announcing separation from wife Saira; says ‘they hoped to complete 30 years but…’) AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu in happier times

AR Rahman's tweet on separation

Taking to X a little after midnight in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Rahman wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

The Oscar-winning composer ended the tweet with a bouquet emoji followed by a puzzling hashtag: #arrsairaabreakup (AR Saira breakup). This hashtag confused many fans, and some even criticised Rahman for what they saw as his insensitivity.

The internet reacts

One fan tweeted, "Who starts a hashtag for a breakup." Another added, "Irony died a thousand deaths. Dude wants privacy but starts a hashtag trend for his divorce." Others addressed Rahman directly and asked him to fire his social media team. "Who creates hashtag for this situation? Fire your admin, thalaiva," read one tweet. Many others said the behaviour was probably excusable given that Rahman is not as social media savvy as some younger celebs and probably didn't know the hashtag would look unusual.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and have three children together, including singers Khatija and Ameen.

On Tuesday evening, Saira and Rahman's lawyer, Vandana Shah, issued a statement on their behalf that read: "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."