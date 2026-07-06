Farhad Samji reveals how Akshay Kumar's 4th-wall-breaking interval scene in Welcome to the Jungle came about | Interview

With Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle crossing ₹100 crore at the Indian box office, writer Farhad Samji speaks to Hindustan Times about the film's three-and-a-half-year journey, managing a cast of over 34 actors, handling criticism, and why he believes a film's biggest test is whether families feel their money was well spent. Farhad Samji reveals why Akshay Kumar breaks the fourth wall in Welcome to the Jungle.

Turning theatres into stadiums For Farhad, comedy offers instant feedback in a way few other genres can. "The love from the crowd over the last few days has exceeded expectations; they are turning the theater into a stadium. With a thriller, you are in a skeptical or suspenseful mood, but comedy is a genre where you hear people laughing and see their body language, so you immediately know they are enjoying it."

Getting there wasn't quick. Farhad says Welcome to the Jungle took nearly three-and-a-half years to develop, with several script drafts before it was finally narrated to Akshay Kumar. From the outset, he wanted the third film to feel bigger than the earlier installments, making a star-studded cast a key part of the vision. "We knew from day one that it needed an ensemble cast to attract the audience," Farhad explains. “We felt we didn’t just need good actors, but recognizable faces since it’s a third-part franchise.”

Managing 34 actors with honesty Managing a cast of more than 34 actors wasn't easy, but Farhad says honesty made the process smoother. Rather than making big promises, he was upfront with every actor about their role. "What works for us is transparency. We don't promise someone a massive role and then avoid them on Friday because we didn't deliver. I haven't done that in 25 years. The actors love the transparency," he says.

For him, memorable characters matter more than lengthy screen time. "We put a lot of hard work into characterization. Even with limited screen time, characters like those played by Farida Jalal and Kirron Kher get praised because of their characterization. For example, Johnny Lever's character goes mute while talking, or Jacqueline's character is so 'dumb' she asks about a horse when there are real weapons around. These punches land because the characters themselves are funny," he adds.

How the fourth-wall-breaking scene came together One of the film's most talked-about moments comes just before the interval, when Akshay Kumar breaks the fourth wall and says, "You must be getting up from your seats for the interval now."

Farhad says the scene wasn't designed to become a viral moment. It came from a storytelling challenge. The team had a hit song but couldn't find a natural place for it in the jungle narrative without interrupting the flow. "As a creator, I know the audience wants to see the jungle story, and a song, no matter how much of a hit, can break the story flow," Farhad notes. “This [fourth-wall break] was the only option, and it paid off as a big 'gimmick.' People got to see the song and laugh at the same time.”