Suriya to pair up with Trisha Krishnan in RJ Balaji’s directorial, tentatively titled Suriya 45

The latest news from sources in Kollywood is that Trisha Krishnan has been signed on for Suriya’s upcoming project with director-writer-actor RJ Balaji! Post their three films, Mounam Pesiyadhe, Aayutha Ezhuthu, and Aaru, Trisha and Suriya will be seen together now after nearly two decades. Aaru, which came out in 2005, was the last film the pair were seen together on screen. (Also read: Post Kanguva debacle, Tamil Nadu producers demand ban of YouTube channels from theatres) The shoot of the film, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is expected to begin next month.

About Suriya and Trisha's next

According to sources in the film industry, Trisha has been signed on and the movie is set to start by the end of November or early December. “The movie was set to start on November 18 but since Trisha had other commitments, it got pushed. The shoot will take place in Coimbatore,” added sources. Music maestro AR Rahman, who has been making headlines recently due to his separation announcement, is scoring the music for the film.

Suriya 45 as the movie has been tentatively titled is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and on October 14, the production house made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, RJ Balaji had also posted a note saying ‘Thank you for your trust’ to Suriya.

More details

At the Kanguva audio launch, RJ Balaji had said he had watched Kaakha Khaaka, Ghajini and Pithamagan when he was studying in college. He said he was very proud and happy that he had got the opportunity to direct Suriya whom he was an ardent fan of. He narrated how an assistant director had asked him how Suriya agreed to do RJ Balaji’s film when he rejected some other top directors. Balaji said, “It is because Suriya sir believed in me and believed in the script.”

Given that Kanguva did not live up to the expectations and the hype, all eyes are now on director RJ Balaji’s film and people are waiting eagerly to see what story he has come up with. Suriya's next release will be his Tamil film with director Karthik Subbaraj.